Justin Baldoni's team doubles down on Taylor Swift claims as judge sides with Blake Lively

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni's legal team has added a new accusation to their claims that Blake Lively threatened her friend Taylor Swift to publicly support her as the It Ends With Us co-stars' court case continues.

Justin Baldoni's (r.) legal team has doubled down on their allegation that Blake Lively (l.) threatened Taylor Swift as the It Ends With Us co-stars' legal battle continues. © Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Thursday, Brian Freedman, the 41-year-old director's attorney, filed a signed affidavit – this time under the penalty of perjury – again claiming that an anonymous source told him that Lively's lawyer had asked the pop star to make a public statement of support for the 37-year-old Gossip Girl actor.

If Swift did not agree, the source alleged that Lively was threatening to release "10 years" of private texts with the 35-year-old singer.

Freedman now adds that Lively was specifically seeking public support from Swift after she skipped the 2025 Super Bowl – a notable absence considering she had attended with Swift the year prior.

But Lively's team has denied all of the allegations, and Swift has never publicly commented on her friend's legal battle.

A judge has since agreed to strike Freedman's letter and affidavit, which he called "improper" and "irrelevant" to the case.

"Another day, another bogus filing designed for clickbait. We reiterate our unequivocal denial," Lively's attorney told People on Thursday.

After Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni's side, her rep similarly argued that Freedman was attempting to use the Grammy winner's name to draw attention away from the facts of the case.