Justin Baldoni's team doubles down on Taylor Swift claims as judge sides with Blake Lively
New York, New York - Justin Baldoni's legal team has added a new accusation to their claims that Blake Lively threatened her friend Taylor Swift to publicly support her as the It Ends With Us co-stars' court case continues.
On Thursday, Brian Freedman, the 41-year-old director's attorney, filed a signed affidavit – this time under the penalty of perjury – again claiming that an anonymous source told him that Lively's lawyer had asked the pop star to make a public statement of support for the 37-year-old Gossip Girl actor.
If Swift did not agree, the source alleged that Lively was threatening to release "10 years" of private texts with the 35-year-old singer.
Freedman now adds that Lively was specifically seeking public support from Swift after she skipped the 2025 Super Bowl – a notable absence considering she had attended with Swift the year prior.
But Lively's team has denied all of the allegations, and Swift has never publicly commented on her friend's legal battle.
A judge has since agreed to strike Freedman's letter and affidavit, which he called "improper" and "irrelevant" to the case.
"Another day, another bogus filing designed for clickbait. We reiterate our unequivocal denial," Lively's attorney told People on Thursday.
After Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni's side, her rep similarly argued that Freedman was attempting to use the Grammy winner's name to draw attention away from the facts of the case.
Taylor Swift's team fights subpoena from Justin Baldoni's side
Swift's legal team has filed a motion to toss the subpoena, arguing it is simply a "fishing expedition".
"There is no reason for this subpoena other than to distract from the facts of the case and impose undue burden and expense on a non-party," the attorneys said.
Swift's spokesperson has reiterated that the musician had no involvement in the making of It Ends With Us outside of licensing her music for the soundtrack, and thus should not be brought into the case between Lively and Baldoni.
The A Simple Favor star has accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on set and conducting an online smear campaign as retaliation.
He, in turn, countersued her for defamation and alleged that Lively was seeking creative control over the film, which he also directed.
The case is expected to go to trial in 2026, with both Lively and Baldoni willing to testify.
Cover photo: Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images