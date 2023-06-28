Taylor Swift granted her own holiday ahead of The Eras Tour in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio - As Taylor Swift prepares to bring The Eras Tour to Cincinnati, she's been given quite the special honor to commemorate the historic concerts.

June 30 has been declared Taylor Swift Day in Cincinnati ahead of The Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Press

The 33-year-old has received some impressive welcomes to her tour stops in the US so far. From being awarded temporary mayorship to having the entire city renamed for the weekend, the local appreciation for Swift's tour - and its staggering revenue - is quite apparent.

The Anti-Hero singer will play two shows at Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, on Friday and Saturday with the support of opening acts MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

Mayor Aftab Pureval is honoring the occasion by giving Swift her very own holiday. That's right, June 30, 2023, is officially Taylor Swift Day in Cincinnati.

"Whereas, let Taylor Swift be 'The Story of Us' as she performs two sold-out concerts at Paycor Stadium, near The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. Long story short, it will be enchanted, and sparks will fly," the proclamation read, per USA Today.

Along with her record-breaking stadium tour, Swift is celebrating yet another historic achievement on the music charts.