Taylor Swift granted her own holiday ahead of The Eras Tour in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio - As Taylor Swift prepares to bring The Eras Tour to Cincinnati, she's been given quite the special honor to commemorate the historic concerts.
The 33-year-old has received some impressive welcomes to her tour stops in the US so far. From being awarded temporary mayorship to having the entire city renamed for the weekend, the local appreciation for Swift's tour - and its staggering revenue - is quite apparent.
The Anti-Hero singer will play two shows at Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, on Friday and Saturday with the support of opening acts MUNA and Gracie Abrams.
Mayor Aftab Pureval is honoring the occasion by giving Swift her very own holiday. That's right, June 30, 2023, is officially Taylor Swift Day in Cincinnati.
"Whereas, let Taylor Swift be 'The Story of Us' as she performs two sold-out concerts at Paycor Stadium, near The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. Long story short, it will be enchanted, and sparks will fly," the proclamation read, per USA Today.
Along with her record-breaking stadium tour, Swift is celebrating yet another historic achievement on the music charts.
Taylor Swift continues to make history on the music charts
Swift has extended her record-breaking run at the top spot of Billboard Artist 100 chart with her 70th week. She continues to increase the gap between herself and the artists behind her, with Drake holding the second-most weeks at 37.
Ever in her Eras era, the Lavender Haze artist is currently charting nine different albums on the Billboard 200:
- Midnights (No. 4)
- Lover (No. 10)
- folklore (No. 14)
- 1989 (No. 18)
- Reputation (No. 23)
- Red (Taylor's Version) (No. 25)
- Fearless (Taylor's Version) (No. 38)
- Speak Now (No. 39)
- evermore (No. 40)
The Eras Tour has helped to boost every album in her discography on the streaming charts, with one of the show's opening numbers, Cruel Summer, now becoming a single four years after its release.
Swift is sure to hit the top of the charts once again when Speak Now (Taylor's Version), a re-recording of her 2010 album featuring all-new vault tracks, drops on July 7.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Press