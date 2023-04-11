Taylor Swift shakes off split with glam NYC night and Tampa mayorship!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift certainly isn't letting her recent breakup get her down!

Taylor Swift was spotted out on the town in New York City following her split from long-time beau Joe Alwyn. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

And by the way... she's going out tonight!

Swifties may have had a collective meltdown over the 33-year-old's shock split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, but Swift knows exactly how to shake it off.

On Monday, Swift was spotted out on the town in New York City, where she met her long-time friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff for dinner.

She rocked her signature red lip while donning a black top and a pair of butterfly-adorned jeans.

The look has already been hailed as Swift's "revenge dress" moment by fans, and the awed expressions of everyone around her certainly attest to it!

But, her stay in the Big Apple won't be long, as she's set to bring The Eras Tour to Tampa, Florida, where she's already been given quite a warm welcome.