Taylor Swift shakes off split with glam NYC night and Tampa mayorship!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift certainly isn't letting her recent breakup get her down!
And by the way... she's going out tonight!
Swifties may have had a collective meltdown over the 33-year-old's shock split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, but Swift knows exactly how to shake it off.
On Monday, Swift was spotted out on the town in New York City, where she met her long-time friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff for dinner.
She rocked her signature red lip while donning a black top and a pair of butterfly-adorned jeans.
The look has already been hailed as Swift's "revenge dress" moment by fans, and the awed expressions of everyone around her certainly attest to it!
But, her stay in the Big Apple won't be long, as she's set to bring The Eras Tour to Tampa, Florida, where she's already been given quite a warm welcome.
Taylor Swift granted honorary Tampa mayorship ahead of The Eras Tour shows
After taking the weekend off, Swift is back on her Eras Tour with her next slate of shows in Tampa, Florida, beginning on Friday.
The city seems to have one-upped Glendale's temporary name change, with Mayor Jane Castor granting Swift honorary mayorship for a day.
"We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches," Castor said in a social media video filled with plenty of Swiftian puns.
"But here in Tampa, we've got a reputation to upload. We want to go bigger," Castor continued.
The Lavender Haze singer has also been given a key to the city, which Castor has branded Tampa (Taylor's Version) for the occasion.
Swift will perform three shows at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 14, and 15 before heading off to Houston.
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch