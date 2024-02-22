Taylor Swift reunites with Travis Kelce in Sydney ahead of The Eras Tour shows
Sydney, Australia - Travis Kelce has made another touchdown – in a plane, that is – as he arrived in Sydney to reunite with Taylor Swift ahead of her next leg of performances on The Eras Tour.
The 34-year-old athlete was first spotted in Australia on Wednesday, while Taylor has been staying in the country since the start of her performances in Melbourne last week.
Travis flew out of Los Angeles on Tuesday night, per TMZ, and made a pit stop in Hawaii amid the lengthy trip.
As revealed by footage from Channel 9 News in Australia, the couple spent the day at the Sydney Zoo, holding hands as they took in all the sights.
Taylor and Travis were joined by some of the 34-year-old pop star's tour dancers, as well as her opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, for the outing.
According to Page Six, Taylor paid a visit to Accor Stadium earlier in the day for a sound check in preparation for the first of her Sydney shows on Friday.
With his NFL season all wrapped up, Travis may also be planning to continue his travels with Taylor to her the next stop on her international leg!
Will Travis Kelce continue traveling with Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour?
Taylor is booked for four nights at Accor Stadium, beginning on Friday and wrapping up on Monday.
From there, the Grammy winner will bring The Eras Tour to Singapore for six sold-out shows.
The shows will be split into two three-night stints: Saturday, March 2, through Monday, March 4, and Thursday, March 7, through Saturday, March 9.
While the Super Bowl champ's plans remain unconfirmed, his dad, Ed Kelce, did share that his son had told him of his hopes to attend the Southeast Asian shows.
"He said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn't sure because he has commitments," Ed said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.
With the Sydney plans proving correct, fans can likely expect these two lovebirds to continue their travels together before Taylor enters a two-month tour break until May.
