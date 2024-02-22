Taylor Swift reunites with Travis Kelce in Sydney ahead of The Eras Tour shows

Sydney, Australia - Travis Kelce has made another touchdown – in a plane, that is – as he arrived in Sydney to reunite with Taylor Swift ahead of her next leg of performances on The Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce (l.) and Taylor Swift enjoyed a day out at the zoo after the athlete touched down in Sydney on Wednesday. © Collage: KYLE RIVAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Michael TRAN / AFP

The 34-year-old athlete was first spotted in Australia on Wednesday, while Taylor has been staying in the country since the start of her performances in Melbourne last week.

Travis flew out of Los Angeles on Tuesday night, per TMZ, and made a pit stop in Hawaii amid the lengthy trip.

As revealed by footage from Channel 9 News in Australia, the couple spent the day at the Sydney Zoo, holding hands as they took in all the sights.

Taylor and Travis were joined by some of the 34-year-old pop star's tour dancers, as well as her opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, for the outing.

According to Page Six, Taylor paid a visit to Accor Stadium earlier in the day for a sound check in preparation for the first of her Sydney shows on Friday.

With his NFL season all wrapped up, Travis may also be planning to continue his travels with Taylor to her the next stop on her international leg!