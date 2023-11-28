Taylor Swift makes quick return to Travis Kelce in Kansas City after The Eras Tour

Kansas City, Missouri - After completing her final Eras Tour show of 2023, Taylor Swift has landed in Kansas City to reunite with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift (l) made a quick return to Kansas City on Monday to reunite with Travis Kelce after her final Eras Tour show of 2023. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & USA TODAY Network

Per Us Weekly, the 33-year-old singer arrived on Monday, the day after her last performance in São Paulo, Brazil.

Taylor's recent stops on The Eras Tour have led her to miss several of the 34-year-old athlete's recent NFL games, including the Chiefs-Eagles match-up she was reportedly planning on attending with her parents.

Still, the Karma artist has made sure to show her support for Travis from afar, recently giving a like to an Instagram post from the Kansas City Chiefs celebrating his milestone 11,000 receiving yards.

Travis was also reportedly an important shoulder for Taylor to lean on following the tragic death of a fan at the first Rio de Janeiro show of The Eras Tour.

Inside sources claimed that the new couple had been hoping to spend Thanksgiving together, but Taylor ultimately opted to stay in Brazil rather than travel back and forth before her performances in São Paulo.