Taylor Swift gets support from Travis Kelce after tragedy at The Eras Tour

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Despite their current time apart, Taylor Swift has reportedly leaned on boyfriend Travis Kelce for support after a fan tragically died at The Eras Tour in Rio De Janeiro.

© Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old singer postponed her Saturday night performance in Brazil amid a dangerous heatwave that posed severe safety risks for the fans and performers, ultimately extending her stay through Monday to complete the three-show stint.

Friday's show took a tragic turn when the heatwave, exacerbated by the venue's mismanagement of the situation, led to the death of a fan, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, during the show.

While Travis remained in Kansas City to prepare for Monday's Chiefs-Eagles game, he has reportedly been a vital source of support for Taylor amid the tumultuous tour stop.

"She is so grateful she's had Travis," an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "He's been a huge support system for her right now. Her family has been there, but it's different to have a boyfriend to lean on."

The source added that the Anti-Hero artist is "beside herself" over the Swiftie's passing and has had trouble talking about it.

After writing that she was "devastated" by the young fan's death, Taylor paid a moving tribute to Ana with a special performance of Bigger Than the Whole Sky on Sunday night.