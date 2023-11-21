Taylor Swift gets support from Travis Kelce after tragedy at The Eras Tour
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Despite their current time apart, Taylor Swift has reportedly leaned on boyfriend Travis Kelce for support after a fan tragically died at The Eras Tour in Rio De Janeiro.
The 33-year-old singer postponed her Saturday night performance in Brazil amid a dangerous heatwave that posed severe safety risks for the fans and performers, ultimately extending her stay through Monday to complete the three-show stint.
Friday's show took a tragic turn when the heatwave, exacerbated by the venue's mismanagement of the situation, led to the death of a fan, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, during the show.
While Travis remained in Kansas City to prepare for Monday's Chiefs-Eagles game, he has reportedly been a vital source of support for Taylor amid the tumultuous tour stop.
"She is so grateful she's had Travis," an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "He's been a huge support system for her right now. Her family has been there, but it's different to have a boyfriend to lean on."
The source added that the Anti-Hero artist is "beside herself" over the Swiftie's passing and has had trouble talking about it.
After writing that she was "devastated" by the young fan's death, Taylor paid a moving tribute to Ana with a special performance of Bigger Than the Whole Sky on Sunday night.
Taylor Swift honors late fan with moving performance at The Eras Tour
Following Ana's death on Friday, Saturday's performance was canceled at the last minute out of precaution for everyone's safety. Taylor said in her Instagram post that she was not ready to address the tragedy on stage, but she evidently honored the fan's memory with her second surprise song on Sunday.
She was visibly emotional during the piano performance of Bigger Than the Whole Sky, a track from Midnights that details the profound devastation of loss.
"Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time," Taylor sang.
Taylor will continue performing in Brazil as she moves on to São Paulo on Friday, and according to Page Six, the difficult run in Rio shifted the Karma artist's original plans to return home for Thanksgiving, as sources say traveling back is "too much" for her right now.
"The Brazil concerts … She is devastated about a fan dying. The weather is extreme. It's a mess she didn't expect. It's been a traumatic experience. It's been a lot," the insider said, with the final call being made after Monday's show.
TMZ previously reported that Taylor and Travis were planning to spend the holiday in Kansas City with both of their families.
Cover photo: Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP