Is Taylor Swift bringing her parents to Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Eagles game?
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to take another big step in their whirlwind romance at the upcoming Chiefs-Eagles game in Kansas City!
According to Entertainment Tonight, the 33-year-old singer's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, are expected to meet Ed and Donna Kelce at Monday's Chiefs-Eagles game, where both Travis and his brother Jason will be taking the field.
Taylor has been spotted chatting with Ed and Donna at various Kansas City games in recent weeks, while Travis recently met Scott for the first time while attending The Eras Tour in Argentina.
Monday, however, will mark the first time both sets of parents will cross paths.
Though the Swifts have been lifelong fans of the Philadelphia football team, it seems that the family may gradually be moving away from that allegiance.
Taylor herself has evidently ditched that Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door to support the Chiefs, while Scott recently rocked the team's lanyard as he watched his daughter's concert with Travis.
The tight end recently opened up about how he successfully converted Scott to "the good side" after their first meeting.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have scored their parents' approvals
The Eagles-Chiefs rivalry is strong within the Kelce family, especially after the brothers' most famous showdown in the last Super Bowl.
On the latest episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis joked that he was "one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over" to Chiefs Kingdom as he wins over Taylor's family.
Of course, Jason pushed back and jokingly took to dig at Scott's supposed allegiance to the City of Brotherly Love, saying, "You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous."
As the Swifts slowly throw their support behind Travis and his Kansas City teammates, the Kelces have returned the favor as both Ed and Donna initiate themselves into the Swiftie world.
Travis previously revealed that his dad had been listening to her music to get to know her better, with Ed praising the Grammy winner as "charming" and "down-to-earth."
Donna, meanwhile, recently took a stroll to the movies to catch a showing of The Eras Tour concert film, telling PEOPLE she was "enthralled" by the movie and revealed that she hopes to make it to a show in person one day.
Cover photo: Collage: Cooper Neill / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto