Is Taylor Swift bringing her parents to Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Eagles game?

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to take another big step in their whirlwind romance at the upcoming Chiefs-Eagles game in Kansas City!

Taylor Swift (l) and Travis Kelce's parents are expected to meet for the first time at Monday's Chiefs-Eagles game. © Collage: Cooper Neill / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 33-year-old singer's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, are expected to meet Ed and Donna Kelce at Monday's Chiefs-Eagles game, where both Travis and his brother Jason will be taking the field.

Taylor has been spotted chatting with Ed and Donna at various Kansas City games in recent weeks, while Travis recently met Scott for the first time while attending The Eras Tour in Argentina.

Monday, however, will mark the first time both sets of parents will cross paths.

Though the Swifts have been lifelong fans of the Philadelphia football team, it seems that the family may gradually be moving away from that allegiance.

Taylor herself has evidently ditched that Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door to support the Chiefs, while Scott recently rocked the team's lanyard as he watched his daughter's concert with Travis.

The tight end recently opened up about how he successfully converted Scott to "the good side" after their first meeting.