Taylor Swift praised by Paul Rudd as he reveals his favorite songs
Los Angeles, California - Actor Paul Rudd has proudly proclaimed his Swiftie status as he gushed over Taylor Swift and her music in a new interview.
The 54-year-old Marvel star spoke to MTV News on Thursday, where he dished on visiting Taylor's sold-out concert series, The Eras Tour, last year.
Though Paul was in full dad mode with his daughter for the show, he made it clear that he's not a fan because of his kids; he's a proper Swiftie himself!
To prove it, he name-dropped some of his favorite songs, which included Mastermind, Cruel Summer, The Archer, and August.
"I'm just going through the A's, really," he joked after rattling off the list.
As a die-hard Kansas City sports fan, though, Paul has made no secret of his even greater love for Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, whom the Friends alum said is "the greatest guy."
Paul Rudd praises Travis Kelce as "the greatest guy"
Paul rushed the field after Travis and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl earlier this year, taking down the San Francisco 49ers to win their second-consecutive Lombardi.
"When they won, it was pure elation. It really is truly the greatest feeling," Paul told MTV.
"And then to get to hug Travis Kelce right after a Super Bowl win. It just makes no sense. It's unreal," he added.
Paul further gushed about Travis' charitable contributions to Kansas City, proving that the athlete is a true champion on and off the field.
