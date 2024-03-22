Taylor Swift praised by Paul Rudd as he reveals his favorite songs

Los Angeles, California - Actor Paul Rudd has proudly proclaimed his Swiftie status as he gushed over Taylor Swift and her music in a new interview.

Paul Rudd (l.) confirmed that he's a big Taylor Swift fan, having previously attended The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium last May. © Collage: Yuki IWAMURA & Michael TRAN / AFP

The 54-year-old Marvel star spoke to MTV News on Thursday, where he dished on visiting Taylor's sold-out concert series, The Eras Tour, last year.

Though Paul was in full dad mode with his daughter for the show, he made it clear that he's not a fan because of his kids; he's a proper Swiftie himself!

To prove it, he name-dropped some of his favorite songs, which included Mastermind, Cruel Summer, The Archer, and August.

"I'm just going through the A's, really," he joked after rattling off the list.

As a die-hard Kansas City sports fan, though, Paul has made no secret of his even greater love for Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, whom the Friends alum said is "the greatest guy."