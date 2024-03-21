Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift baby rumors on latest podcast

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce got the rumor mill turning with some suspicious comments on his latest podcast, sparking new speculation about his relationship with Taylor Swift .

Travis Kelce (r.) sent Taylor Swift fans into a frenzy with new comments seemingly addressing his plans to have children. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the 34-year-old Super Bowl champ gave a nod to his plans for becoming a father while discussing the NBA.

As Travis and his brother, Jason, weighed in on rising basketball superstar Victor Wembanyama, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, "You can't tell me that dude wasn't made in a f**king lab over there in France."

"Lab-grown diamonds, that's a lab-grown f**ling NBA player," he added. "Can’t wait til I f**kin' make one."

The last remark earned a quick warning from Jason, who told Travis not to continue so as not to fuel the Swiftie speculation about potential baby plans.

"Don't do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please," the newly-retired center said.

But of course, fans couldn't help but do exactly that as they gushed over the seeming hint at a serious future for Taylor and Travis.