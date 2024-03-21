Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift baby rumors on latest podcast
Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce got the rumor mill turning with some suspicious comments on his latest podcast, sparking new speculation about his relationship with Taylor Swift.
On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the 34-year-old Super Bowl champ gave a nod to his plans for becoming a father while discussing the NBA.
As Travis and his brother, Jason, weighed in on rising basketball superstar Victor Wembanyama, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, "You can't tell me that dude wasn't made in a f**king lab over there in France."
"Lab-grown diamonds, that's a lab-grown f**ling NBA player," he added. "Can’t wait til I f**kin' make one."
The last remark earned a quick warning from Jason, who told Travis not to continue so as not to fuel the Swiftie speculation about potential baby plans.
"Don't do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please," the newly-retired center said.
But of course, fans couldn't help but do exactly that as they gushed over the seeming hint at a serious future for Taylor and Travis.
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ready to get engaged?
While many fans swooned over the thought of Taylor and Travis starting a family, others noted the conversation's mention of diamonds could mean the athlete has a potential engagement on his mind.
The two have been at the center of plenty of proposal rumors since they began dating last summer, but so far, all of the speculation has proved false.
Travis appears to have taped the podcast episode during his time in Los Angeles, where he enjoyed some downtime with the Grammy winner before they left for a vacation in the Bahamas.
