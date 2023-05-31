Taylor Swift gets emotional tribute from Drew Barrymore after The Eras Tour
East Rutherford, New Jersey - Drew Barrymore was among the many Swifties in the crowd at The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and she shared an emotional tribute to Taylor Swift on social media after the show.
On Tuesday, the 48-year-old talk show host shared a few snaps from Sunday's concert alongside a lengthy caption sharing how much Swift has meant to her and her daughters.
"I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK," Barrymore wrote. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself happy in this chapter."
The Scream alum added that she also teared up watching her daughters "watch and love and sing to someone so admirable."
"You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives," she said.
She concluded the tribute by adding, "You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good."
Barrymore was far from the only celebrity who got to witness the magic of The Eras Tour in New Jersey!
Drew Barrymore leads celebrity attendees at The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were at the Friday show, appearing to confirm rumors of a reunion as they got cozy during Swift's performance of Lover.
Bradley Cooper was also there alongside his young daughter, and he was even spotted rocking some official merch days after the show!
Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, who starred in Swift's music video for I Bet You Think About Me, attended two shows with his wife, Keleigh.
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers made the visit to his new home stadium to see Swift take the stage, and he proved his Swiftie-hood as he rocked out to several of her songs, including Shake It Off and Style.
The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han and the star of the TV adaptation, Lola Tung, were also spotted in the VIP Tent. Twilight alum Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, were photographed with Swift backstage.
Other star attendees included Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Maren Morris, Paul Rudd, Maya Hawke, Uma Thurman, and Ben Stiller.
Cover photo: Collage: Paul Morigi & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP