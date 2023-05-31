Taylor Swift gets emotional tribute from Drew Barrymore after The Eras Tour

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Drew Barrymore was among the many Swifties in the crowd at The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and she shared an emotional tribute to Taylor Swift on social media after the show.

Drew Barrymore (l) thanked Taylor Swift (r) after attending Swift's concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. © Collage: Paul Morigi & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old talk show host shared a few snaps from Sunday's concert alongside a lengthy caption sharing how much Swift has meant to her and her daughters.

"I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK," Barrymore wrote. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself happy in this chapter."

The Scream alum added that she also teared up watching her daughters "watch and love and sing to someone so admirable."

"You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives," she said.

She concluded the tribute by adding, "You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good."



