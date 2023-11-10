Taylor Swift unveils new outfits for The Eras Tour in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Taylor Swift is back in her Lover era, as proven by her new outfits for The Eras Tour !

Taylor Swift debuted a new pink Lover bodysuit and blazer at first night on The Eras Tour in Buenos Aires. © Collage: IMAGO / Latin America News Agency

The 33-year-old has returned to the stage after a three-month hiatus, kicking off the next leg of The Eras Tour at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires.

Though fan theories about some big setlist changes (thankfully) proved false, Taylor still had a few surprises up her sleeve — and not just in the acoustic set!

The Karma artist opened the show in a brand-new pink Lover bodysuit, which she then covered up with the first-ever "flamingo pink" The Man blazer.

Her other ensembles were all repeats, with Taylor aptly donning the 1989 (Taylor's Version) light blue outfit for the album's set, celebrating her first time performing it since the re-recording dropped last month.

As for the surprise songs of the night, Swifties were fairly shocked to find that she didn't dive in her latest vault at all, instead opting for Red (Taylor's Version) vault track The Very First Night followed by Labryinth from Midnights.