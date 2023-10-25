Taylor Swift reveals first 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault lyrics!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has teased fans with the first-ever peek at one of the highly-anticipated vault tracks from 1989 (Taylor's Version) ahead of its release on Friday.

Taylor Swift revealed a portion of the lyrics from a new vault song on 1989 (Taylor's Version), which drops on Friday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease one of her new songs from her next re-recording, which will revisit her smash-hit 2014 album 1989.

Along with Taylor's Versions of each of the original songs, the re-recording will also feature five previously scrapped "From The Vault" tracks.

Swift gave fans their first peek at the new songs on her Instagram story with hand-written lyrics that read, "Let's fast forward to 300 takeout coffees later / I see your profile and your smile on unsuspecting waiters."

While it has not been confirmed which track the lines are from, fans have already learned that the vault tracks are titled Say Don't Go, Now That We Don't Talk, Suburban Legends, Is It Over Now?, and "Slut!"