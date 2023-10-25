Taylor Swift reveals first 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault lyrics!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has teased fans with the first-ever peek at one of the highly-anticipated vault tracks from 1989 (Taylor's Version) ahead of its release on Friday.
The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease one of her new songs from her next re-recording, which will revisit her smash-hit 2014 album 1989.
Along with Taylor's Versions of each of the original songs, the re-recording will also feature five previously scrapped "From The Vault" tracks.
Swift gave fans their first peek at the new songs on her Instagram story with hand-written lyrics that read, "Let's fast forward to 300 takeout coffees later / I see your profile and your smile on unsuspecting waiters."
While it has not been confirmed which track the lines are from, fans have already learned that the vault tracks are titled Say Don't Go, Now That We Don't Talk, Suburban Legends, Is It Over Now?, and "Slut!"
Will Taylor Swift include any collaborations on 1989 (Taylor's Version)?
The Anti-Hero artist infamously tasked fans with completing 33 million Google vault puzzles to reveal the song names last month. Unlike her previous re-recordings, the 1989 vault does not include any features from other artists.
Along with the vault tracks, the Target-exclusive Tangerine vinyl will also feature a bonus track, Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version)
1989 (Taylor's Version) drops on Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift