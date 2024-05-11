Did Taylor Swift pay homage to Travis Kelce's touchdown moves at The Eras Tour?
Paris, France - Taylor Swift has seemingly paid homage to boyfriend Travis Kelce in more ways than one with her newly revamped Eras Tour performances!
Less than a year since his failed friendship bracelet exchange at The Eras Tour in Kansas City, Travis Kelce has scored himself quite the tribute on the sold-out stadium tour!
Thursday's performance in Paris, France, saw the live debut of The Tortured Poets Department, which was honored with a seven-song set prior to Taylor's surprise songs.
Among expected picks like Fortnight and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, many Swifties were surprised to find that So High School – a track from the deluxe Anthology version of the record – made the cut.
The song is widely assumed to be about the 34-year-old athlete, but Taylor made that even more obvious during its performance!
As the Karma artist and her dancers sang the chorus, the group began "swag surfin'," a move associated with the song of the same name by F.L.Y. that began as a popular choreography at HBCUs and, later, the NFL.
While plenty of football teams have gotten fans into the rhythm of the dance, the Kansas City Chiefs received some extra attention for it during their most recent playoff run, as Taylor herself was filmed doing the dance alongside Travis' mom, Donna.
But that wasn't all, as one of Taylor's dancers, Kameron Saunders, also appeared to recreate one of the tight end's famous touchdown celebration moves during the performance!
What Travis Kelce Easter eggs are featured in The Eras Tour?
Kameron – whose brother, Khalen, previously played on the Chiefs with Travis – broke out in his own move during the lines "You knew what you wanted, and boy, you got her."
The quick choreo looks suspiciously similar to one of the Super Bowl champ's many touchdown celebration moves, likely making it yet another Easter egg for the NFL star!
The move could be considered Taylor returning the favor, as Travis pulled out her famous heart hands to celebrate a touchdown during a playoff showdown against the Buffalo Bills back in January.
Cover photo: Collage: Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP