Did Taylor Swift pay homage to Travis Kelce's touchdown moves at The Eras Tour?

Paris, France - Taylor Swift has seemingly paid homage to boyfriend Travis Kelce in more ways than one with her newly revamped Eras Tour performances!

Taylor Swift (r.) and her dancers appeared to honor Travis Kelce with their choreography for So High School on The Eras Tour. © Collage: Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Less than a year since his failed friendship bracelet exchange at The Eras Tour in Kansas City, Travis Kelce has scored himself quite the tribute on the sold-out stadium tour!

Thursday's performance in Paris, France, saw the live debut of The Tortured Poets Department, which was honored with a seven-song set prior to Taylor's surprise songs.

Among expected picks like Fortnight and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, many Swifties were surprised to find that So High School – a track from the deluxe Anthology version of the record – made the cut.

The song is widely assumed to be about the 34-year-old athlete, but Taylor made that even more obvious during its performance!



As the Karma artist and her dancers sang the chorus, the group began "swag surfin'," a move associated with the song of the same name by F.L.Y. that began as a popular choreography at HBCUs and, later, the NFL.

While plenty of football teams have gotten fans into the rhythm of the dance, the Kansas City Chiefs received some extra attention for it during their most recent playoff run, as Taylor herself was filmed doing the dance alongside Travis' mom, Donna.

But that wasn't all, as one of Taylor's dancers, Kameron Saunders, also appeared to recreate one of the tight end's famous touchdown celebration moves during the performance!