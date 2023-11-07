Taylor Swift hosts Chiefs viewing party and gives subtle shout-out to Travis Kelce

New York, New York - Taylor Swift may have skipped out on Travis Kelce's latest game with the Kansas City Chiefs, but she continued to show her support as she hosted a viewing party for fellow girlfriends and wives of the players.

Taylor Swift supported Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs while staying in New York as she hosted a viewing party for fellow girlfriends and wives of the players. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Eibner

After dining with several famous friends in Manhattan, the 33-year-old singer continued the weekend festivities with an early morning viewing party of Sunday's Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany.

According to TMZ, the guest list at Taylor's Tribeca apartment included Lyndsay Bell, the partner of Chiefs tight end Blake, and Paige Buechele, the wife of former backup quarterback Shane.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City star passer Patrick, was also in attendance, continuing her time with Taylor after joining her girl squad for dinner on Saturday.

The WAGs crew then headed to Casa Cipriani to celebrate the Chiefs' big win overseas.

Despite the victory, Travis Kelce continued to struggle with just 14 yards in the match-up, leading some fans to believe that the so-called "Taylor Swift curse" - which has seen notably worse performances by the tight end without her present - may be real.