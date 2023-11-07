Taylor Swift hosts Chiefs viewing party and gives subtle shout-out to Travis Kelce
New York, New York - Taylor Swift may have skipped out on Travis Kelce's latest game with the Kansas City Chiefs, but she continued to show her support as she hosted a viewing party for fellow girlfriends and wives of the players.
After dining with several famous friends in Manhattan, the 33-year-old singer continued the weekend festivities with an early morning viewing party of Sunday's Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany.
According to TMZ, the guest list at Taylor's Tribeca apartment included Lyndsay Bell, the partner of Chiefs tight end Blake, and Paige Buechele, the wife of former backup quarterback Shane.
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City star passer Patrick, was also in attendance, continuing her time with Taylor after joining her girl squad for dinner on Saturday.
The WAGs crew then headed to Casa Cipriani to celebrate the Chiefs' big win overseas.
Despite the victory, Travis Kelce continued to struggle with just 14 yards in the match-up, leading some fans to believe that the so-called "Taylor Swift curse" - which has seen notably worse performances by the tight end without her present - may be real.
Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce's latest NFL milestone
In Taylor's many viral appearances at Arrowhead Stadium, the 34-year-old Super Bowl has champ lit up the field, but in the games sans-Swift since their whirlwind romance began, Travis hasn't been able to match up.
His brother, Jason, noted the drastic difference in Travis's "Swifitie stats" on their podcast, New Heights, last month. At that point, the Kansas City star's average yards in games attended by the Karma artists was twice that of the games without her.
The athlete's 14 yards on Sunday were a far cry from his Tay-lytics average of 108, but he still managed to make history as the franchise's all-time leading receiver.
