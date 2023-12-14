Taylor Swift rocks bejeweled fashion for lavish birthday bash!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift stepped out for her Big Apple birthday celebrations on Wednesday with a special night out alongside some famous friends.
And by the way, the birthday girl's going out tonight!
The pop star rang in her 34th year in style as she hit the town in New York City on Wednesday.
Taylor donned a stunning black mini-dress bearing glimmering designs inspired by the night sky, which she paired with black high heels, a silver glittering purse, and a black fur coat. The dress was designed by Clio Peppiat and retails for $2,335.
She was joined by actor and long-time friend Blake Lively, whom she held hands with as she entered The Box, a nightclub in Manhattan.
Taylor and Blake were joined by Miles Teller and wife Keleigh, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Antoni Porowski, and more.
One notable absence was the Karma artist's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who, despite swirling rumors, was not able to attend her New York birthday celebrations.
Why wasn't Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's 34th birthday celebration?
While insiders initially claimed the 34-year-old NFL star was helming the big bash, Travis had to stay in Kansas City for mandatory practice with the Chiefs on Wednesday, as confirmed by PEOPLE.
According to insiders, Taylor and Travis shared an early celebration for her birthday during her recent visit to attend the Chiefs-Bills game on Sunday. Despite Kansas City's loss, the duo was all smiles as they enjoyed some PDA-filled festivities at a local bar following the game.
The Chiefs' next game will be on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and considering Taylor's recent attendance streak, Swifties just may get a glimpse of her a Gilette Stadium come gameday.
