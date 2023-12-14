Taylor Swift rocks bejeweled fashion for lavish birthday bash!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift stepped out for her Big Apple birthday celebrations on Wednesday with a special night out alongside some famous friends.

Taylor Swift (r) celebrated her 34th birthday with a night out at The Box in Manhattan on Wednesday. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

And by the way, the birthday girl's going out tonight!

The pop star rang in her 34th year in style as she hit the town in New York City on Wednesday.

Taylor donned a stunning black mini-dress bearing glimmering designs inspired by the night sky, which she paired with black high heels, a silver glittering purse, and a black fur coat. The dress was designed by Clio Peppiat and retails for $2,335.

She was joined by actor and long-time friend Blake Lively, whom she held hands with as she entered The Box, a nightclub in Manhattan.

Taylor and Blake were joined by Miles Teller and wife Keleigh, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Antoni Porowski, and more.

One notable absence was the Karma artist's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who, despite swirling rumors, was not able to attend her New York birthday celebrations.