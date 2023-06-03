Taylor Swift slams anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Pride Month speech at The Eras Tour

Chicago, Illinois - Taylor Swift decried the recent wave of "harmful" anti- LGBTQ+ legislation during a heartfelt speech celebrating Pride Month at her latest stop on The Eras Tour .

On Friday, the 33-year-old took some time during her performance at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, to show her support for the LGBTQ+ community with a moving message to the audience.

"First things first, happy Pride Month, everyone!" she said.

Swift shared her joy at seeing fans "living their authentic lives" on the tour, calling it "the most beautiful experience."

"This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you," she said.

She specifically thanked Swifties for their enthusiasm in singing along to You Need to Calm Down, which was written an anthem of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Anti-Hero singer then spoke about recent laws that have targeted the community, saying, "It's painful for everyone, every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities, and that's why I'm always posting, 'This is when the midterms are. This is when these important key primaries are.'"

She then urged concertgoers to research elected officials and focus on voting for politicians who are allies and "protectors of equality."