Taylor Swift unveils new 1989 (Taylor's Version) with special surprises
New York, New York - Taylor Swift is continuing her extensive vinyl roll-out for the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) with a new variant containing an exclusive surprise for fans.
On Wednesday, the 33-year-old added another member to the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vinyl family with the Tangerine Edition, exclusively available at Target.
Along with the original blue vinyl, Swift has dropped three limited-edition variants of the record featuring unique cover art: the Rose Garden, Aquamarine Green, and Boulevard Yellow Vinyls.
Each of these variants was made available for 48 hours on Swift's online shop in staggered releases.
Target will also be offering three exclusive CDs, which match the limited-edition vinyl colors, that each come with a poster.
The exclusive releases have motivated dedicated Swifties to complete a whole collection of the 1989 (Taylor's Version) era exclusives, a practice that is likely to help boost the album's performance on the charts.
This is far from the first time the Anti-Hero singer has used such marketing tactics to her advantage, as Midnights featured a similarly extensive collection of variants for fans to collect.
Will Taylor Swift release the vinyl-exclusive 1989 bonus track on streaming?
Some fans have criticized Swift's marketing schemes that push for multiple purchases, especially considering the full range is not revealed until the roll-out is complete.
Still, plenty of Swifties clearly buy into it each time, with the new Tangerine Edition selling out at Target shortly after the announcement.
As for how exclusive that bonus track will be, odds are high it will be quite some time before it hits streaming services.
While Swift put Hits Different (a Midnights Target CD exclusive) on streaming seven months after the CD drop, she has yet to add You're Losing Me (an Eras Tour CD exclusive vault track) to streaming nearly four months after its release.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS