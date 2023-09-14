Taylor Swift unveils new 1989 (Taylor's Version) with special surprises

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is continuing her extensive vinyl roll-out for the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) with a new variant containing an exclusive surprise for fans.

Taylor Swift unveiled the Target-exclusive Tangerine Edition vinyl of 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Wednesday. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old added another member to the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vinyl family with the Tangerine Edition, exclusively available at Target.

Along with the original blue vinyl, Swift has dropped three limited-edition variants of the record featuring unique cover art: the Rose Garden, Aquamarine Green, and Boulevard Yellow Vinyls.

Each of these variants was made available for 48 hours on Swift's online shop in staggered releases.

Target will also be offering three exclusive CDs, which match the limited-edition vinyl colors, that each come with a poster.

The exclusive releases have motivated dedicated Swifties to complete a whole collection of the 1989 (Taylor's Version) era exclusives, a practice that is likely to help boost the album's performance on the charts.

This is far from the first time the Anti-Hero singer has used such marketing tactics to her advantage, as Midnights featured a similarly extensive collection of variants for fans to collect.