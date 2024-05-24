Billie Eilish fires up Taylor Swift feud rumors with three-hour concert diss

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift 's battle for the top of the Billboard charts has evolved into some real bad blood between the stars.

The 22-year-old singer has been accused of taking a thinly veiled jab at Taylor in a snippet of her recent Stationhead appearance that went viral on Thursday.

In the clip, Billie is heard saying that three-hour performances are "psychotic," which many fans believed to be a jab at the 34-year-old's Eras Tour performances that each clock in around three hours and 15 minutes.

"Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that," Billie said. "I don't even want that as a fan. My favorite artist in the world, I'm not trying to hear them for three hours."

While some noted the comments could also refer to Beyoncé's similar runtime on the Renaissance World Tour, Taylor's name has dominated the chatter because of what many have believed are deliberate efforts on her part to block Billie's new album from topping the Billboard 200.