Billie Eilish fires up Taylor Swift feud rumors with three-hour concert diss
Los Angeles, California - It looks like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift's battle for the top of the Billboard charts has evolved into some real bad blood between the stars.
The 22-year-old singer has been accused of taking a thinly veiled jab at Taylor in a snippet of her recent Stationhead appearance that went viral on Thursday.
In the clip, Billie is heard saying that three-hour performances are "psychotic," which many fans believed to be a jab at the 34-year-old's Eras Tour performances that each clock in around three hours and 15 minutes.
"Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that," Billie said. "I don't even want that as a fan. My favorite artist in the world, I'm not trying to hear them for three hours."
While some noted the comments could also refer to Beyoncé's similar runtime on the Renaissance World Tour, Taylor's name has dominated the chatter because of what many have believed are deliberate efforts on her part to block Billie's new album from topping the Billboard 200.
Taylor Swift accused of sabotaging Billie Eilish's album debut
Billie released her third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, on Friday, May 17.
Though both of her previous albums took the top spot on the Billboard 200 in their debut week, the third time may not be the charm due to the continued dominance of Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department.
That record is now over a month old, but the Karma singer has kept up its chart dominance through several deluxe editions made available to fans since its release.
However, she seemed to ramp up the efforts as HIT ME HARD AND SOFT hit the airwaves.
The night before its release, Taylor dropped three new editions of The Tortured Poets Department that featured exclusive voice memos. And on Thursday, she continued her trend with three more versions – this time, each including a different acoustic performance from The Eras Tour.
By providing unique incentives with each new edition, the Down Bad artist has influenced her ever-loyal fanbase to purchase multiple copies of the album – thus boosting its chart performance.
It's impossible to say for certain whether Taylor is indeed attempting to sabotage Billie, but given the latter's newest remarks, it sure seems like a proper feud may be brewing!
Cover photo: Collage: Arturo Holmes & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP