Taylor Swift's trainer dishes on workouts: "Some people would probably throw up"
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has been gracing The Eras Tour stage regularly for over a year now, and with 44 songs performed over three hours and 15 minutes, the Karma singer follows an extremely intense fitness program to keep up!
The 34-year-old's personal trainer, Kirk Myers, has turned to the fashion magazine Vogue to open up about his hardcore training sessions with Taylor.
According to him, the pop star's routine is pretty brutal, admitting, "Some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her."
Her schedule looks like that of a professional athlete, with an "off-season" for the times when she's not on the road and an "in-season" when she is.
When preparing for The Eras Tour, her routine is quite tough, with Taylor spending at least two hours in the gym six days a week, concentrating on strength and conditioning exercises as well as training her balance and stability.
However, as soon as she gets back on the tour bus with her team, Taylor doesn't put her feet up – quite the opposite, actually!
How does Taylor Swift prepare for The Eras Tour?
Even during these times, Taylor still goes to the gym at least twice a week, focusing on stability and mobility as well as recovery techniques.
"If you've seen the show, you know how intense it is physically," Myers said.
"Imagine doing that three, four days in a row, and then you finally have a few off days and you're still showing up to gym. That's Taylor."
He went on to add that the songwriter is "the most resilient person" he has ever met.
After the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor will return to The Eras Tour on May 9 with her first show in Paris, France.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP