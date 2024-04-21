Taylor Swift's trainer dishes on workouts: "Some people would probably throw up"

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has been gracing The Eras Tour stage regularly for over a year now, and with 44 songs performed over three hours and 15 minutes, the Karma singer follows an extremely intense fitness program to keep up!

Taylor Swift performs for over three hours at each stop on The Eras Tour, which means the pop star must maintain her fitness along the way. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 34-year-old's personal trainer, Kirk Myers, has turned to the fashion magazine Vogue to open up about his hardcore training sessions with Taylor.

According to him, the pop star's routine is pretty brutal, admitting, "Some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her."

Her schedule looks like that of a professional athlete, with an "off-season" for the times when she's not on the road and an "in-season" when she is.

When preparing for The Eras Tour, her routine is quite tough, with Taylor spending at least two hours in the gym six days a week, concentrating on strength and conditioning exercises as well as training her balance and stability.

However, as soon as she gets back on the tour bus with her team, Taylor doesn't put her feet up – quite the opposite, actually!

