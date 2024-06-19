Travis Kelce adorably honors Taylor Swift's support of his Super Bowl ring ceremony
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave a sweet but subtle nod to Taylor Swift during the latest episode of his podcast for her support of his Super Bowl ring ceremony with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 34-year-old NFL star gushed over the ceremony during Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
"Last bit of Chiefs news, we got our Super Bowl rings," he said. "It was a f**king unbelievable night, and the ceremony was broadcast live everywhere across the globe.
"If you haven't caught wind of who all was watching," he added, evidently alluding to his superstar girlfriend.
Though Taylor was fresh off an Eras Tour performance in Liverpool, she still managed to tune into a stream of the ceremony in the early hours of the morning local time.
The 34-year-old made her presence known by leaving several comments on an Instagram Live hosted by Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.
Taylor Swift continues to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs
"JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO," she wrote.
Taylor continued to flood the chat with supportive messages before signing off with, "Gotta go to sleep it's so late here love you guys."
The Karma singer, who made her first appearance at a Chiefs game in September 2023, was a loyal supporter of the team as they embarked on their journey to a second consecutive Lombardi.
She famously flew all the way from Tokyo to make sure she was there to cheer on Travis during the Super Bowl after performing on The Eras Tour the night before.
The tight end has returned the favor with several visits to her sold-out concert series, but with the NFL preseason kicking up, he has been MIA from her recent stops in the UK.
