Travis Kelce adorably honors Taylor Swift's support of his Super Bowl ring ceremony

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave a sweet but subtle nod to Taylor Swift during the latest episode of his podcast for her support of his Super Bowl ring ceremony with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce (r.) gave a sweet but subtle nod to Taylor Swift during the latest episode of his podcast for her support of his Super Bowl ring ceremony. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 34-year-old NFL star gushed over the ceremony during Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"Last bit of Chiefs news, we got our Super Bowl rings," he said. "It was a f**king unbelievable night, and the ceremony was broadcast live everywhere across the globe.

"If you haven't caught wind of who all was watching," he added, evidently alluding to his superstar girlfriend.

Though Taylor was fresh off an Eras Tour performance in Liverpool, she still managed to tune into a stream of the ceremony in the early hours of the morning local time.

The 34-year-old made her presence known by leaving several comments on an Instagram Live hosted by Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.