Taylor Swift wraps up Eras Tour in Nashville with rain-soaked performance

Nashville, Tennessee - The show must go on, and no one knows that better than Taylor Swift !

Taylor Swift didn't let the torrential downpours get her town as she performed her entire three-hour set in Nashville, wrapping up well past 1 AM local time. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/benstafford100 & caroline0k

Meet me in the pouring rain!

The 33-year-old closed out her memorable three-night set of The Eras Tour in Nashville with an epic final show on Sunday.

Lightning in the area led to an hours-long Shelter in Place order that was finally lifted around 9:30 PM local time, an hour and a half after Swift was expected to take the stage.

But take the stage she did, and despite the cancellation of the opening acts, the Anti-Hero singer gave an unforgettable performance that ended around 1:30 AM local time!

With the skies opening again during the Reputation set, Swift didn't let the rain stop her as she sang her heart out alongside an impressive team of dancers who weren't in the least bit fazed by the weather.

Thankfully, fans did get a taste of the openers they missed, as Swift brought Phoebe Bridgers on stage for their duet, Nothing New, which has been added to the Red-era setlist for shows featuring the Motion Sickness artist as an opener.

Proving that the performance was more than worth the wait, Tay had a treat in store for fans during the evening's surprise song portion.