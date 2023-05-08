Taylor Swift wraps up Eras Tour in Nashville with rain-soaked performance
Nashville, Tennessee - The show must go on, and no one knows that better than Taylor Swift!
Meet me in the pouring rain!
The 33-year-old closed out her memorable three-night set of The Eras Tour in Nashville with an epic final show on Sunday.
Lightning in the area led to an hours-long Shelter in Place order that was finally lifted around 9:30 PM local time, an hour and a half after Swift was expected to take the stage.
But take the stage she did, and despite the cancellation of the opening acts, the Anti-Hero singer gave an unforgettable performance that ended around 1:30 AM local time!
With the skies opening again during the Reputation set, Swift didn't let the rain stop her as she sang her heart out alongside an impressive team of dancers who weren't in the least bit fazed by the weather.
Thankfully, fans did get a taste of the openers they missed, as Swift brought Phoebe Bridgers on stage for their duet, Nothing New, which has been added to the Red-era setlist for shows featuring the Motion Sickness artist as an opener.
Proving that the performance was more than worth the wait, Tay had a treat in store for fans during the evening's surprise song portion.
Taylor Swift thrills with Nashville surprise songs
Swift gave fans a special surprise after their tough wait in the rain as she performed the fan-favorite Midnights track, Would've Could've Should've.
Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote and produced the song, was a surprise guest once again and played the guitar during the acoustic rendition.
"We hear you guys requesting us to play this one all the time, so we figured we would wait until there was a really special moment to play it, and you guys earned it," Swift told the audience.
Though Nashville Swifties were over the moon, those watching vicariously through social media were less than pleased to hear the news.
"I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT" trended on Twitter well into Monday morning as fans processed the performance.
Still, it's worth noting the Dear John artist has confirmed that Midnights surprise songs are allowed to be repeated, so there may be hope for future shows.
Along with Would've Could've Should've, Swift performed Mine, a hit single from her third album (and next re-recording!) Speak Now.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/benstafford100 & caroline0k