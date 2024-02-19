What did Taylor Swift get from Travis Kelce for Valentine's Day?

Melbourne, Australia – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may not have gotten engaged over Valentine's Day as was predicted by eager fans, but the athlete still apparently pulled out all the stops for his pop star boo!

It's "TNT's" first Valentine's Day together!

Word on the street is that the tight end spent over $13,000 on gifts for Taylor, just days after the couple celebrated the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Travis previously said on his podcast that he'd been feeling some "pressure" to get Tay "the right gift" for V-Day. So what did he end up going with?

You might want to sit down for this one.

After arriving in Melbourne to resume her Eras Tour schedule, Taylor was reportedly greeted by 250 eternity roses from Travis. The flowers were set in a "monumental round Parisian-inspired Hat Box," which fetches $2,100.

But that's not all!

Taylor got 250 more roses, this time in hot pink, after the original flowers arrived. Then she was gifted a handmade rose sculpture from Perigold, worth $3,100.



A source told the Sun that "Travis knows what she likes and is always wanting to send her lots of nice flowers."



Gifts are obviously the football player's love language, as he also reportedly bought Tay a black beret from Dior ($1,100) and a Bottega Veneta handbag ($5,100) while on the international leg of her Eras Tour.