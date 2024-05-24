What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Lisbon?

Lisbon, Portugal - Taylor Swift has reached Portugal as The Eras Tour continues its run through Europe, and with it comes another batch of show-stopping surprise songs!

Taylor Swift will play two nights in Lisbon on May 24 and 25. © IMAGO / TT

The 34-year-old singer has been on a tear with her recent acoustic sets, treating fans to epic mashups and live debuts in abundance.



Now, Taylor has arrived in Lisbon to play two shows at Estádio da Luz, with Paramore in tow as the opening act on both nights.

Based on her recent patterns, Swifties can expect a few things to hold true.

For one, with the new addition of The Tortured Poets Department to The Eras Tour, the Grammy winner has been playing a track from the album that didn't make the main setlist during every surprise set so far.

So, attendees can expect at least two more TTPD songs to be played across Lisbon's surprise sets. Taylor isn't likely to repeat her latest picks, so among the remaining frontrunners are The Prophecy, imgonnagetyouback, thanK you aIMee, and Fresh Out The Slammer.

As for her other acoustic picks, it's all but certain the Karma artist will play at least one more mashup, but what are the most likely groupings?