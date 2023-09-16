When is Taylor Swift revealing the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has finally given fans a glimpse of the long-awaited 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault, but when will she reveal the track titles?

Taylor Swift has reportedly begun teasing the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault with new Google pop-ups. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, some Swifties began noticing that when users search for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" or "Taylor Swift," a blue vault would pop up on the screen.

Other users reported a puzzle pop-up that could be deciphered to reveal "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

While Swift is set to drop her re-recording of the 2014 album on October 27, she has yet to reveal the titles of the five vault tracks.

For the re-recordings of Fearless and Red, the 33-year-old singer challenged fans to decode the vault's song titles with a special puzzle.

When it came to Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Swift did not do the puzzle reveal as the vault tracks had been leaked early.

The Google pop-ups appear to confirm a 1989 vault puzzle is on its way soon, but when can Swifties expect it?