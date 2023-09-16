When is Taylor Swift revealing the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has finally given fans a glimpse of the long-awaited 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault, but when will she reveal the track titles?
On Saturday, some Swifties began noticing that when users search for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" or "Taylor Swift," a blue vault would pop up on the screen.
Other users reported a puzzle pop-up that could be deciphered to reveal "1989 (Taylor's Version)."
While Swift is set to drop her re-recording of the 2014 album on October 27, she has yet to reveal the titles of the five vault tracks.
For the re-recordings of Fearless and Red, the 33-year-old singer challenged fans to decode the vault's song titles with a special puzzle.
When it came to Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Swift did not do the puzzle reveal as the vault tracks had been leaked early.
The Google pop-ups appear to confirm a 1989 vault puzzle is on its way soon, but when can Swifties expect it?
Taylor Swift gears up for the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version)
While the Fearless vault puzzle was dropped just a week before the album, the Red puzzle was unveiled several months prior to the re-recording's release.
With that in mind, Swift is likely planning to drop the newest puzzle any day now.
The puzzle is also expected to reveal the highly-anticipated featured artists on the vault tracks, a tradition Swift has maintained through all three re-recordings thus far.
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP