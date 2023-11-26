Will Taylor Swift announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour in São Paulo?

São Paulo, Brazil - Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the pop star is planning to announce her next re-recording at the final stop on The Eras Tour of 2023.

Let the games begin!

The 33-year-old singer is about to take the stage in São Paulo for her last show of the year on her sold-out stadium tour.

As Easter eggs and fan theories continue to go viral on social media, many Swifties are confident that Sunday's performance will feature the long-awaited announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

The album is one of her two remaining re-recordings, along with Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version), and fans have long been sure that the Karma artist will opt to end her re-recording project by reclaiming her very first album.

The newest theories largely point to Taylor's recent shows as evidence.

She has dwindled the surprise song pool down to just one remaining Reputation song, which is expected to be played along with the announcement, and has spurred further fan frenzy with some new Easter eggs.