Is Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour movie leaving Netflix?
Los Gatos, California - Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to pull her Reputation Stadium Tour movie from Netflix, leaving fans with plenty of questions — and theories — about what the decision could mean.
Multiple reports emerged on Tuesday revealing that the concert film is among a slew of programs leaving the streaming service on December 30.
Given that the movie was exclusively distributed by Netflix, the decision has raised quite a few eyebrows among Swifties.
The move is even more suspicious since Reputation is one of the 33-year-old's two remaining re-recordings, with most fans confident that it will be the first of the pair to drop.
With Big Machine Records among the distributors of the film, the impending re-recording could be behind the big exit.
After the Reputation flick dropped in 2018, Taylor continued her partnership with the streamer as she released her documentary, Miss Americana, in 2020. Things soured the following year when the Netflix original series Ginny & Georgia featured a joke about the Grammy winner's dating life that Taylor branded "deeply sexist."
Taylor then moved over to Disney+ to release her next movie, folklore: the long pond studio sessions, and with The Eras Tour concert film likely looking for a home after its historic theatrical release, Disney+ may become the new hub for her movie collection.
How to stream Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour movie
While the streaming homes of the Reputation Stadium Tour or The Eras Tour movies have not been confirmed, an announcement for both may be imminent.
Swifties have theorized that Taylor will formally announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) on The Eras Tour, as she has done for her previous two re-recordings. She has just one surprise song from the album left, I Did Something Bad, which will likely be used in the unveiling.
The most popular theories suggest that the Karma artist will make the big reveal on February 23, 2024, based on some Easter eggs from her recent music videos.
This will likely set the stage for an announcement of the film's new home, ushering in Taylor's Version of the iconic 2017 era.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Shutterstock