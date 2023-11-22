Is Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour movie leaving Netflix?

Los Gatos, California - Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to pull her Reputation Stadium Tour movie from Netflix, leaving fans with plenty of questions — and theories — about what the decision could mean.

Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour film is reportedly leaving Netflix next month. © IMAGO / Shutterstock

Multiple reports emerged on Tuesday revealing that the concert film is among a slew of programs leaving the streaming service on December 30.

Given that the movie was exclusively distributed by Netflix, the decision has raised quite a few eyebrows among Swifties.

The move is even more suspicious since Reputation is one of the 33-year-old's two remaining re-recordings, with most fans confident that it will be the first of the pair to drop.

With Big Machine Records among the distributors of the film, the impending re-recording could be behind the big exit.

After the Reputation flick dropped in 2018, Taylor continued her partnership with the streamer as she released her documentary, Miss Americana, in 2020. Things soured the following year when the Netflix original series Ginny & Georgia featured a joke about the Grammy winner's dating life that Taylor branded "deeply sexist."

Taylor then moved over to Disney+ to release her next movie, folklore: the long pond studio sessions, and with The Eras Tour concert film likely looking for a home after its historic theatrical release, Disney+ may become the new hub for her movie collection.