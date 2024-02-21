Will Travis Kelce attend Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour shows in Sydney?
Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift has been kept busy with The Eras Tour's latest stint down under, but is her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, planning to pay her visit at her next shows?
The 34-year-old pop star has been staying in Australia since her first few shows in Melbourne, and with another stint lined up in Sydney, she'll be staying in the country into next week.
Travis has stayed in the States since his big Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month, but the 34-year-old tight end is reportedly hoping to catch some of his girlfriend's international shows.
On Tuesday, Travis was spotted back in Las Vegas – home of Super Bowl LVIII – after spending time in Kansas City the week prior.
Per TMZ, the athlete has been in Sin City since at least Monday and has been spending time with close pals and teammates as the group enjoyed dinners and some rounds of golf.
Some suspect that Travis could be planning to fly to Australia at the end of the week to attend Taylor's shows in Sydney, which kick off on Friday.
Adding further fuel to the fire is the NFL star's father, Ed Kelce, who recently dished that his son was hoping to be able to do just that.
Is Travis Kelce heading to Australia to reunite with Taylor Swift?
"Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen," Ed said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.
"He said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn't sure because he has commitments."
Taylor will be performing in Sydney through Monday before heading to Singapore for a six-night stint beginning on Saturday, March 2.
Ed further corroborated Travis' plans to be in Las Vegas this week, confirming that the athlete was attending a celebrity charity golf event.
While his attendance may not be official yet, Swifties will surely be keeping a close eye on the VIP tent – and crossing their fingers for another swoon-worthy lyric change!
Despite the distance from Travis at the moment, Taylor has been keeping Kansas City close to her heart. In the wake of the shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, the Grammy winner has donated $100,000 to help the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the tragedy.
Taylor also brought a piece of Chiefs Kingdom with her to Australia, as she was spotted on Monday rocking her Super Bowl champions hat while out and about. Could these two get any cuter?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / AAP & REUTERS