Will Travis Kelce attend Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour shows in Sydney?

Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift has been kept busy with The Eras Tour's latest stint down under, but is her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, planning to pay her visit at her next shows?

The 34-year-old pop star has been staying in Australia since her first few shows in Melbourne, and with another stint lined up in Sydney, she'll be staying in the country into next week.

Travis has stayed in the States since his big Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month, but the 34-year-old tight end is reportedly hoping to catch some of his girlfriend's international shows.

On Tuesday, Travis was spotted back in Las Vegas – home of Super Bowl LVIII – after spending time in Kansas City the week prior.

Per TMZ, the athlete has been in Sin City since at least Monday and has been spending time with close pals and teammates as the group enjoyed dinners and some rounds of golf.

Some suspect that Travis could be planning to fly to Australia at the end of the week to attend Taylor's shows in Sydney, which kick off on Friday.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the NFL star's father, Ed Kelce, who recently dished that his son was hoping to be able to do just that.