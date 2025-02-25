Will Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón attend Oscars after racism scandal?

Los Angeles, California - Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón is reportedly planning to attend the 2025 Academy Awards, despite being dropped from the film's campaign following a major scandal.

The 52-year-old actor made history as the first transgender person to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, but her nod has been marred in controversy after past tweets of hers recirculated online last month.

Among many offensive posts included remarks denigrating George Floyd as a "drug addict and a scammer," Islamophobic comments, and racist jokes about the "Chinese vaccine" for Covid-19 coming with a "mandatory chip" and "two spring rolls".

Gascón deleted the posts before ultimately shutting down her entire account on X, but she could not escape the ensuing backlash.

She profusely apologized and asserted that she was not racist, but Netflix soon distanced itself from the Spanish star and dropped her from Emilia Pérez's Oscars campaign.

According to Variety, sources have revealed the streaming giant will be paying Gascón's expenses related to attending the awards ceremony on Sunday.

It's unclear whether she will walk the red carpet, do any interviews, or even sit with her co-stars.