Will Smith is reportedly "embarrassed" by Chris Rock's Netflix special

Los Angeles, California - After Chris Rock took aim at Will Smith in his recent live Netflix special , sources are dishing on how the King Richard star is feeling after the digs.

Chris Rock (r) made several digs at Will Smith and his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. © Collage: ISABEL INFANTES & Robyn Beck / AFP

The 58-year-old comedian commented on the infamous Oscars slap and dissed Smith's marriage in his new comedy special Selective Outrage.

ET reported that while the 54-year-old has not seen the special yet, he has been told what Rock said about him and his family and feels "embarrassed and hurt" by the jabs.

Rock commented on the situation towards the end of the special and primarily focused on Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" with rapper August Alsina.

The Grown Ups star specifically mocked the Smiths for hashing out the infidelity on an episode of Jada's talk show, Red Table Talk.

"We all been cheated on. Everybody have been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. She hurt him way more than he hurt me," he said.



"And who does he hit? Me," Rock continued.

Smith reportedly wants the comedian to "let it go" and allow everyone to move on from the year-old scandal.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has apologized on multiple occasions for the incident, and he has since been banned from the Oscars for 10 years.