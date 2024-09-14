Are Zendaya and Tom Holland planning their wedding?

Los Angeles, California - Though not yet engaged, Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly toying with ideas for their future wedding ceremony!

According to a Friday report from Life & Style, the lovebirds are still head over heels for one another and are ready to think about their next steps.

"Tom and Zendaya are in a very positive place, and they've been exclusive now for more than five years," an insider close to the couple said.

"They are part of each other's families at this point, and marriage has been part of the conversation for a while."

After his recent run on the West End, Tom is said to have some time off on the horizon, which will provide the chance to plan an epic proposal and even lay the groundwork for their wedding ceremony.

With their families both all-in on the romance, the insider spilled that an elopement won't be in the cards, but the big question is where to have the wedding.

With Tom hailing from the UK and Zendaya from the States, the pair are reportedly still figuring out which of the two countries – or potentially a "neutral territory" – would be the best setting.



Despite this one remaining question, the wedding is all but guaranteed, as the insider added, "Nobody in their friend group thinks they won't be a married couple by this time next year."