Tom Holland's dad weighs in on Zendaya marriage rumors: "They are a happy couple"

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland haven't tied the knot quite yet, but the Uncharted star's dad revealed he could certainly see it in the pair's future!

Tom Holland (r.) and Zendaya haven't tied the knot, but it seems that they're family wouldn't be surprised if they did. © Collage: Valery HACHE / AFP & IMAGO / alterphotos

The Daily Mail reported Monday that Dominic Holland confirmed "there are no marriages in the Holland household yet," but that doesn't mean there won't be one soon.

"They are a happy couple, so who knows?" he added.

Tom and Zendaya, who first went public with their romance in 2021, were recently said to be discussing marriage, but it seems an actual wedding is still a ways away.

Despite continued denials of an engagement, it's clear that the Spider-Man co-stars are still quite happy together.

Along with dates in London, Tom showed off his love for his girlfriend with an Instagram tribute to her recent show-stopping looks at the 2024 Met Gala, where she served as co-chair.



The Crowded Room actor also praised Zendaya's newest movie, Challengers, in another post featuring the flick's poster, where he wrote, "I know what I'm doing this weekend!"