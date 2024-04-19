Zendaya wows in dapper Ralph Lauren suit for late-night press

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has changed up her fashion game for her latest Challengers press tour outing.

Zendaya donned a dapper, vintage Ralph Lauren suit for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 27-year-old Euphoria star was a guest on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she spilled on her anticipated new movie.

Though she's mostly been channeling Challengers' focus on tennis with ensembles inspired by the sport, Zendaya took a different approach for the talk show.

With her blonde hair up in a long, wavy ponytail, the Emmy winner rocked a gray Ralph Lauren suit from the brand's spring/summer 1992 collection.

The look, which was again styled by Law Roach, caught the late-night host's attention as he quipped, "You're dressed just like me, except I have pants on."

"I was inspired, you were my fashion inspiration today," she joked back.

During the interview, Zendaya had fans buzzing with another story of evading the law alongside her boyfriend, Tom Holland.