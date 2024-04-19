Zendaya wows in dapper Ralph Lauren suit for late-night press
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has changed up her fashion game for her latest Challengers press tour outing.
The 27-year-old Euphoria star was a guest on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she spilled on her anticipated new movie.
Though she's mostly been channeling Challengers' focus on tennis with ensembles inspired by the sport, Zendaya took a different approach for the talk show.
With her blonde hair up in a long, wavy ponytail, the Emmy winner rocked a gray Ralph Lauren suit from the brand's spring/summer 1992 collection.
The look, which was again styled by Law Roach, caught the late-night host's attention as he quipped, "You're dressed just like me, except I have pants on."
"I was inspired, you were my fashion inspiration today," she joked back.
During the interview, Zendaya had fans buzzing with another story of evading the law alongside her boyfriend, Tom Holland.
Zendaya recalls evading a speeding ticket with Tom Holland
When asked if she'd ever gotten a speeding ticket, Zendaya said he hadn't – but admitted she had come close before.
As it turns out, she, Tom, and her mom were once attempting to make it to a spin class but were running late, so they put the pedal to the metal.
The group was then pulled over, but the Malcolm & Marie actor revealed they managed to catch a lucky break because of Tom.
"They recognized that he was Spider-Man, and uh... we were fine," she said, giggling. "We got a warning, and everything was okay."
Amid her intentional travels, Zendaya was able to share a sweet reunion with the 27-year-old at the London premiere of Challengers earlier this month.
