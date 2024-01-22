Zendaya wows with dramatic new hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Zendaya has debuted a dramatic new look with another show-stopping appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya debuted a new hairstyle while attending the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / Starface

The 27-year-old actor arrived at Monday's Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris in a stunning black ensemble featuring a silk skirt with a long train.

But it wasn't just her outfit that turned heads, as Zendaya rocked short, blunt bangs in a stunning departure from her usual hairstyle.

As always, the Euphoria star was joined by her stylist, fashion mastermind Law Roach, who was photographed carrying her train as she posed for photos.

Despite retiring from celebrity styling in early 2023, Law has stuck by Zendaya's side as a "creative director" for her high-profile fashion moments.

It's safe to say the duo is off to another remarkable start in 2024, and fans are in for plenty of new red carpet looks from the star thanks to the spring releases of Dune: Part Two and Challengers.