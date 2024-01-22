Zendaya wows with dramatic new hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week
Paris, France - Zendaya has debuted a dramatic new look with another show-stopping appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
The 27-year-old actor arrived at Monday's Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris in a stunning black ensemble featuring a silk skirt with a long train.
But it wasn't just her outfit that turned heads, as Zendaya rocked short, blunt bangs in a stunning departure from her usual hairstyle.
As always, the Euphoria star was joined by her stylist, fashion mastermind Law Roach, who was photographed carrying her train as she posed for photos.
Despite retiring from celebrity styling in early 2023, Law has stuck by Zendaya's side as a "creative director" for her high-profile fashion moments.
It's safe to say the duo is off to another remarkable start in 2024, and fans are in for plenty of new red carpet looks from the star thanks to the spring releases of Dune: Part Two and Challengers.
Zendaya kicks off red carpet return in futuristic style
Last month, Zendaya kicked off the Dune press tour in an unusual look from the 2024 Schiaparelli collection that featured a ruched skirt with a structured lobster adornment, which Law explained was an homage to the sci-fi flick's sandworms.
The Emmy winner's latest Schiaparelli look seems to channel this futuristic style as well, perfectly setting the tone for her continued promotion of the movie, which hits theaters on March 1.
The release will be closely followed by Challengers, a tennis rom-com starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist that will arrive on April 26.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Starface