Zendaya reveals why Euphoria delay has been "really tough" for her

Sydney, Australia - Zendaya has spilled her thoughts on the now-indefinite delay of Euphoria season 3.

In a new interview, Zendaya revealed her thoughts on the now-indefinite delay on production of Euphoria season 3. © MARLEEN MOISE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 27-year-old has been booked and busy in recent months with international press tours for Dune: Part Two and Challengers, but without her expected return to the hit HBO series, Zendaya has admitted things are a bit "tough" at the moment.

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the Emmy winner revealed the "accidental" lengthy hiatus she's taken from filming since December 2022.

While Euphoria was expected to resume filming in early 2023, the date was repeatedly pushed back due to schedule conflicts, the Hollywood strikes, and, most recently, creative differences between the network and creator Sam Levinson.

In March, HBO confirmed that season 3 had been postponed indefinitely as work on the scripts continues.

"I'm a firm believer that the right thing will happen at the right time," Zendaya said of the delay. "Things are meant to be the way they're meant to be. I can't speed things up, slow things down."

Being the hard worker she is, the downtime hasn't been easy to adjust to.

"I haven't been working, honey," she admitted. "That's been really tough for me because I'm so used to it. That's all I know how to do, and it's all I've ever done."

Despite not actually being in production on anything at the moment, fans haven't exactly been missing Zendaya. From new movies to show-stopping red carpet moments, she's been in the spotlight for the majority of 2024, but what's next for the star?