Zendaya and Tom Holland attend BNP Paribas final in rare public date

Indian Wells, California - Zendaya enjoyed a rare public date with her boyfriend, Tom Holland , at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Zendaya (l.) and Tom Holland were spotted watching the women's final at BNP Paribas Open on Sunday. © Collage: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old Euphoria star is in her tennis era – and not just because of her next movie!

Zendaya was spotted in the stands watching the women's final between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari on Sunday alongside Tom and her assistant, Darnell Appling.

The Emmy winner looked like she could hit the court herself, rocking a white pleated skirt, white tank, and matching cropped jacket.

Her 27-year-old beau opted for a brown button-down worn open over a white top paired with some stylish shades.

Zendaya is due to channel her inner athlete on the big screen with her upcoming rom-com, Challengers.

The Luca Guadagnino-directed flick follows Tashi (Zendaya), a power player in the sport who coaches her husband, Art (Mike Faist), to success as well.

When Art must face his rival – and Tashi's ex – Patrick (Josh O'Connor) in a Challengers tournament, tensions rise both on and off the court.