Zendaya shouts out Tom Holland in another swoon-worthy interview
London, UK - Zendaya continued to gush over her boyfriend, Tom Holland, in a new interview from her ongoing Dune: Part Two press tour.
While chatting with IGV's Simon Harkness, the 27-year-old Euphoria star was asked what would be the one thing she would bring back with her to the US following their promo ventures across the pond.
"My boyfriend," Zendaya answered in a clip shared on Monday. "I would just take him with me."
Amid her whirlwind international tour, the Emmy winner was able to reunite with Tom in his native city of London for the UK premiere of Dune: Part Two earlier this month.
The couple, who first confirmed their relationship in 2021, have been notoriously private over the years, but on this latest press tour, Zendaya hasn't been shy about name-dropping her beau.
Zendaya and Tom Holland take their romance in the limelight
In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Zendaya was asked which of her Dune: Part Two co-stars had the best "rizz" (popular slang for charisma).
"I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland," she said, adding that the Marvel star just has "that natural gift" for talking to others.
The two have generally steered clear of high-profile moves like red carpet dates (with the exception of promoting their Spider-Man movies), but they have made it clear that the romance is no secret.
Zendaya opened up about how she and Tom choose what to keep private in an interview with ELLE magazine last summer.
"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," she said. "But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."
As for Tom, the Uncharted actor has been giving Zendaya plenty of subtle shoutouts on social media in recent months, including posts gushing over her Paris Fashion Week looks and showing his support for her next movie, Challengers.
