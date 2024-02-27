Zendaya shouts out Tom Holland in another swoon-worthy interview

London, UK - Zendaya continued to gush over her boyfriend, Tom Holland, in a new interview from her ongoing Dune: Part Two press tour.

Zendaya (l.) has name-dropped Tom Holland in yet another interview on her Dune: Part Two press tour. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While chatting with IGV's Simon Harkness, the 27-year-old Euphoria star was asked what would be the one thing she would bring back with her to the US following their promo ventures across the pond.

"My boyfriend," Zendaya answered in a clip shared on Monday. "I would just take him with me."



Amid her whirlwind international tour, the Emmy winner was able to reunite with Tom in his native city of London for the UK premiere of Dune: Part Two earlier this month.

The couple, who first confirmed their relationship in 2021, have been notoriously private over the years, but on this latest press tour, Zendaya hasn't been shy about name-dropping her beau.