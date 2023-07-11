Zendaya and Tom Holland caught in embarrassing driver blunder
London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland were ready to wrap their night up in London when their driver left something behind - Tom!
On Saturday, the pair grabbed dinner at Chiltern Firehouse in London before heading to their car to go home.
Per TMZ, the exit wasn't so smooth, as the stars' driver took off a bit too soon.
With Zendaya all set inside the car, the driver began to drive away, leaving her 27-year-old boyfriend behind.
Thankfully, the driver soon realized his blunder and hit the brakes, allowing Tom to join the 26-year-old Euphoria star inside to finally make their way home.
The couple, who share a home in Richmond, has been busy across the pond as they spent their weekend greeting fans at a charity event.
Zendaya and Tom Holland spend time with Tom's family in London
Zendaya and Tom both met with fans at the screening of Uncharted, which was hosted by The Brothers Trust, a charity founded by Tom's parents.
The Crowded Room actor has also recently spoken out about his sobriety journey as he praised his girlfriend for her support.
Tom said their three-year relationship is "worth its weight in gold" due to their shared experiences as actors and mutual support.
Cover photo: CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP