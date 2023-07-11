Zendaya and Tom Holland caught in embarrassing driver blunder

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland were ready to wrap their night up in London when their driver left something behind - Tom!

On Saturday, the pair grabbed dinner at Chiltern Firehouse in London before heading to their car to go home.

Per TMZ, the exit wasn't so smooth, as the stars' driver took off a bit too soon.

With Zendaya all set inside the car, the driver began to drive away, leaving her 27-year-old boyfriend behind.

Thankfully, the driver soon realized his blunder and hit the brakes, allowing Tom to join the 26-year-old Euphoria star inside to finally make their way home.

The couple, who share a home in Richmond, has been busy across the pond as they spent their weekend greeting fans at a charity event.