Zendaya and Tom Holland lead adorable fan greetings at London charity event
London, UK - Zendaya gave a helping hand to Tom Holland as the couple greeted fans at an event for The Crowded Room actor's charity, The Brothers Trust.
The 26-year-old was spotted alongside Tom in several photos from the charity event, which was held on July 7 in London.
Per the organization's Instagram, the event included a screening of Uncharted. Also in attendance were Tom's brothers, Sam, Harry, and Paddy.
The Brothers Trust was founded in 2017 by their parents, Nikki and Dom Holland, to help promote underrepresented charities in need of assistance.
Zendaya and Tom posed for plenty of photos alongside lucky fans attending the screening, which have since been shared on social media.
On Monday, The Brothers Trust posted a video featuring a compilation of clips of the Marvel co-stars chatting with fans at the London theater. "A very special day for everyone at our Uncharted screening. Thank you to everyone for coming and to everyone for making it happen," the caption read.
With a shared home in Richmond, the pair have certainly settled into life across the pond with continued outings in Tom's native city of London.
Zendaya and Tom Holland spend time together in London
Zendaya and Tom have been spotted on plenty of cozy dates in London over the past few months as they continue to spend time together amid their impressive professional projects.
Though the actors typically prefer to keep their personal lives as private as they can, the Cherry star recently opened up about his relationship with Zendaya in several swoon-worthy quotes on the SmartLess podcast.
"I'm lucky I have Zendaya," he said. "Being in a romantic relationship with someone who is in the same boat as you...that's worth its weight in gold."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/thebrotherstrust & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS