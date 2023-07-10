Zendaya and Tom Holland lead adorable fan greetings at London charity event

London, UK - Zendaya gave a helping hand to Tom Holland as the couple greeted fans at an event for The Crowded Room actor's charity, The Brothers Trust.

Tom Holland and Zendaya (r.) posed for photos with fans at an event hosted by The Brothers Trust on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/thebrotherstrust & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 26-year-old was spotted alongside Tom in several photos from the charity event, which was held on July 7 in London.

Per the organization's Instagram, the event included a screening of Uncharted. Also in attendance were Tom's brothers, Sam, Harry, and Paddy.

The Brothers Trust was founded in 2017 by their parents, Nikki and Dom Holland, to help promote underrepresented charities in need of assistance.

Zendaya and Tom posed for plenty of photos alongside lucky fans attending the screening, which have since been shared on social media.

On Monday, The Brothers Trust posted a video featuring a compilation of clips of the Marvel co-stars chatting with fans at the London theater. "A very special day for everyone at our Uncharted screening. Thank you to everyone for coming and to everyone for making it happen," the caption read.

With a shared home in Richmond, the pair have certainly settled into life across the pond with continued outings in Tom's native city of London.