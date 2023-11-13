Zendaya and Tom Holland leave fans swooning as they continue charity work

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland have teamed up for a good cause once again, and fans can't get enough of the pair's latest adorable interaction .

Zendaya and Tom Holland teamed up to promote The Brothers Trust charity with limited-edition signed Spider-Man posters. © Collage: IMAGO / APress & Screenshot/Instagram/thebrotherstrust

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old Marvel stars signed a number of Spider-Man: No Way Home posters for fans to purchase from Tom's family's charity, The Brothers Trust.

In footage shared via social media on Sunday, the couple was seen playfully competing over who could sign the posters the quickest.

At the start of the clip, Zendaya was seen resting her head on Tom's shoulder as she held onto his arm, sending fans into a frenzy!

"these two have single-handedly restored my faith in romance," one X user wrote.

"why i'm sitting here blushing at them omg," another joked.

The often low-profile couple frequently lends a hand to promote the organization, which Tom's parents, Nikki and Dom Holland, founded in 2017 to aid underrepresented charities.