Zendaya continues Fashion Week takeover with old-school glamour

Paris, France - Zendaya returned to Paris Fashion Week in a notable departure from her previous sci-fi chic ensemble as she adopted Old Hollywood glamour for the Fendi Haute Couture show.

Zendaya wowed with an Old Hollywood-inspired look at Thursday's Fendi Haute Couture show in Paris, France. © Collage: EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP

The 27-year-old Euphoria star turned heads with another Fashion Week appearance on Thursday, this time stepping out for the Fendi Spring/Summer 2024 debut.

Zendaya donned an elegant fitted maroon gown featuring thick halter straps and detached sleeves.

She paired the gown with classic diamond jewelry and dark, smoky makeup.

The outing also saw the return of her new microbangs, which she first debuted at Monday's Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show. This time around, the Emmy winner highlighted the striking look by keeping the rest of her hair pulled back in a low bun.

Zendaya was accompanied by her creative director and fashion mastermind, Law Roach, once again on Wednesday.

The pair's style collaborations have been consistent hits among fans and fashion critics alike, and Monday's look even earned an extra stamp of approval from Zendaya's boyfriend, Tom Holland.