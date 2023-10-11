Zendaya says "au revoir" to Paris Fashion Week with stunning final look

Paris, France - Paris Fashion Week may be over, but Zendaya still had one more stunning look to show off, courtesy of her stylist, Law Roach .

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, shared a new clip of the Euphoria star's final look from Paris Fashion Week via Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/luxurylaw & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Monday, Law shared a video of the 27-year-old in a chic pinstripe suit featuring a corset top with a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline and matching pants.

The fashion mastermind revealed that the "private collection" look was from Andreas Kronthaler's Vivienne Westwood fall/winter 2023-2024 collection.

Amid a red carpet drought due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Paris Fashion Week has finally granted fans the return of Zendaya and Law's amazing collaborations.

The Euphoria star has turned heads with a number of show-stopping ensembles, including a plunging white Louis Vuitton gown and two vintage looks from the luxury fashion house, for which Z is a brand ambassador.

Law's latest post seems to be a throwback clip, as Zendaya has now returned to England, where she resides with her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

The couple has been out and about in recent days as they visited an animal shelter in London and enjoyed a PDA-filled stroll with Tom's dog, Tessa.