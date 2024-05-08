Zendaya continues Met Gala hot streak with chic afterparty look

New York, New York - Zendaya made her 2024 Met Gala outing her best yet, pulling double duty on the red carpet before changing into another chic outfit for the evening's afterparty.

Zendaya sported multiple head-turning looks at Monday's 2024 Met Gala, where she served as co-chair. © IMAGO / PA Images

The 27-year-old actor, who served as a co-chair of Monday's event, graced the Met steps not once but twice with two head-turning looks.

The first saw Zendaya channel her inner villain with a bold, black-and-blue number from John Galliano, while the second was a chic Mexican-gothic-inspired black corset gown paired with an elaborate floral headpiece.

But her fashion aces didn't end there! Once the gala came to an end, Zendaya changed into a slinky gray gown from Loewe as she attended the star-studded afterparty.

The custom pleated look boasts a connection to her recent "tenniscore" ensembles worn during the press tour for her latest flick, Challengers, as Loewe's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, designed the movie's costumes.

The 2024 Met Gala welcomed a reunion for the cast, as the Emmy winner's co-stars, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, were both in attendance as well.