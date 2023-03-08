Zendaya hits Paris Fashion Week afterparties rocking some leather

Paris, France - Zendaya has continued her reign as the Gen-Z style queen with yet another iconic fashion moment during Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya has been making waves at Paris Fashion Week with some impressive looks. © Collage: IMAGO / PanoramaC & Screenshot/Instagram/@zendaya

The 26-year-old followed up her wild animal print ensemble for the Louis Vuitton show on Monday with a leather afterparty look, channeling an edgier vibe for nightfall.

Zendaya gave fans a closer look at the outfit on her Instagram story.

She matched a black crop top with black leather pants and boots, accessorized with a motorcycle jacket with white, orange, and black details.

The Euphoria star also appeared to be rocking the same diamond ring that recently reignited engagement rumors.

The gorgeous yellow ring has been a long-time favorite of Zendaya's, and she revealed that the gift was not from her boyfriend Tom Holland, but instead from herself as a well-earned splurge!

The actor told British Vogue that she hopes the Bulgari ring can be an "heirloom" to be passed down to her grandchildren one day.

While out at Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya has mingled with several famous faces, including Pharrell Williams and fellow alum of the Spider-Man franchise, Emma Stone.

The Marvel star recently returned to the red carpet with a series of stunning looks at the NAACP Image Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards last weekend.