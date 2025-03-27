Zendaya-led Ronnie Spector biopic nabs big-name director!

Los Angeles, California - The buzzy biopic about Ronnie Spector starring Zendaya has found its director!

The Zendaya-led Ronnie Spector (l.) biopic, Be My Baby, will be directed by Moonlight's Barry Jenkins. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The A24 film, titled Be My Baby, will be helmed by Barry Jenkins, as confirmed by Deadline on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old filmmaker is best known for directing Moonlight, which won Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, along with 2018's If Beale Street Could Talk and 2024's Mufasa: The Lion King.

According to Deadline, Be My Baby will star Zendaya as the iconic Ronettes singer, with Dave Kajganich set to write the screenplay.

The film will focus specifically on Spector's life amid her relationship with producer Phil Spector.

Zendaya was hand-picked for the lead role by the 60s icon herself before her death in 2022.

The project is one of several the 28-year-old Challengers star is cooking up these days, as she's currently filming Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey in Italy.

Zendaya has also been shooting scenes for the long-awaited third season of HBO's Euphoria, and recently completed production on another A24 flick, The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson.