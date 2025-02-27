Zendaya joins the cast of Shrek 5 in surprise role!

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya is heading to Far, Far Away! The Euphoria star has officially joined the cast of Shrek 5 in an unexpected role.

Zendaya is heading to Far, Far Away! The Euphoria star has joined the cast of Shrek 5 as the titular ogre's daughter. © Collage: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection & Avalon.red

The latest installment in the fan-favorite movie franchise got its first official teaser on Thursday, which revealed a surprising new addition to the cast.

Along with returning stars Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey), and Cameron Diaz (Fiona), the snippet revealed that Zendaya will voice the daughter of Shrek and Fiona.

Shrek 5 will hit movie theaters on December 23, 2026 – more than a decade after its predecessor, Shrek Forever After, premiered.

The franchise celebrated Zendaya's casting with a post featuring an old tweet from the 28-year-old that read, "I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood."

"This aged well," the official Shrek page wrote.

After a busy 2024 featuring the acclaimed Dune: Part Two and Challengers, Zendaya has already mapped out her plans for several buzzy new projects.

In 2026, the Emmy winner will hit the big screen in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey alongside her fiancé, Tom Holland.

The couple is set to reprise their respective roles as Peter Parker and MJ in the fourth Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is set for a July 2026 release.