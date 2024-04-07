Zendaya opts for Parisian elegance in white-hot look for Challengers premiere
Paris, France - Zendaya served up another ace on the red carpet with her elegant fashion for the Paris premiere of Challengers.
After pulling double duty with two epic ensembles during the day, the 27-year-old saved the best for last on Saturday as she attended the premiere in a gorgeous white gown.
The dress was a custom creation from Louis Vuitton and featured a corset-like bodice, a crossover belt, and a flowing tulle skirt.
Zendaya, whose look was once again styled by Law Roach, accessorized the Bulgari jewelry and wore her newly blonde hair in a longer, wavy style.
While on the carpet, the Euphoria star mingled with fans and was even gifted an extra-large croissant. When in Paris, right?
Throughout the Challengers press tour so far, Zendaya has channeled the movie's focus on tennis through her fashion – a practice she has employed for promoting previous projects like Dune: Part Two and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Her red carpet gown for the Paris premiere may have been a less literal interpretation of the sport than some of her earlier looks, but white fashion has famously played an important role in the tennis world.
Zendaya pays homage to the popularity of white clothing in tennis
Athletes are notably required to wear white at Wimbledon, but the color is a popular choice across all tennis tournaments.
White clothing is a preferable option while playing in the heat due to its ability to reflect light, but it also connects to the sport's past as a high-class hobby.
Zendaya's on-screen counterpart, Tashi, is seen rocking white tenniswear in several teasers for Challengers, including one that shows the character playing at the US Open.
The Emmy winner paid a direct homage to the style with a look for Challengers promotional events in Australia, where she donned a custom Lacoste look that placed a trendy chainmail skirt over a classic white tennis set.
Fans will get to see all of the "tenniscore" looks from Zendaya's character when Challengers hits movie theaters on April 29.
Cover photo: Collage: EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP