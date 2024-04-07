Zendaya opts for Parisian elegance in white-hot look for Challengers premiere

Paris, France - Zendaya served up another ace on the red carpet with her elegant fashion for the Paris premiere of Challengers.

Zendaya wore custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry for her latest red carpet appearance promoting her new movie, Challengers. © Collage: EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP

After pulling double duty with two epic ensembles during the day, the 27-year-old saved the best for last on Saturday as she attended the premiere in a gorgeous white gown.

The dress was a custom creation from Louis Vuitton and featured a corset-like bodice, a crossover belt, and a flowing tulle skirt.

Zendaya, whose look was once again styled by Law Roach, accessorized the Bulgari jewelry and wore her newly blonde hair in a longer, wavy style.

While on the carpet, the Euphoria star mingled with fans and was even gifted an extra-large croissant. When in Paris, right?

Throughout the Challengers press tour so far, Zendaya has channeled the movie's focus on tennis through her fashion – a practice she has employed for promoting previous projects like Dune: Part Two and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Her red carpet gown for the Paris premiere may have been a less literal interpretation of the sport than some of her earlier looks, but white fashion has famously played an important role in the tennis world.