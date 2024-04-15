Zendaya pays homage to supermodel history with new Challengers press look

Milan, Italy - Zendaya went into supermodel mode as she wowed in more tennis-inspired fashion at an Italian press event for her new movie, Challengers.

Zendaya rocked a vintage Ralph Lauren mini-dress in her latest iteration of tennis-inspired fashion to promote her new movie, Challengers. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Sunday, the 27-year-old actor and her co-stars brought their anticipated flick to Milan, where they posed for a photocall in front of some of the city's most iconic sights.

Zendaya again opted for an all-white look, seemingly taking inspiration from the color's long history in tennis fashion.

As it turns out, her collared mini-dress has quite a storied past of its own, as the vintage Ralph Lauren number was worn by supermodel Cindy Crawford when it made its runway debut in 1992.

Zendaya's styling matched Crawford's look for the show, as her curled blonde tresses echo the 58-year-old hairstyle for the runway show.

The Euphoria star just may make tennis skirts a staple of the 2024 fashion zeitgeist, as her many "tenniscore" looks worn on the Challengers press tour have gone viral.