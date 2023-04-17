Zendaya steps out in style during London coffee run

London, UK - Zendaya may be from California, but she's continuing to prove she's right at home across the pond with another fashion -forward outing in London.

Zendaya rocked a black leather jacket and brown suede skirt during her latest London outing. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old stood out from the crowd with a killer black leather jacket that she paired the cropped outerwear with a brown suede midi skirt and matching black leather Christian Louboutin boots.

The Euphoria star was photographed in the stylish ensemble while stopping at a popular British café chain, Gail's Bakery.

Though Zendaya was on her own for the coffee and pastries run, she's been spending plenty of time with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, who grew up in London.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars, who have been together since at least 2021, officially set roots in Tom's native country when they purchased a home in Richmond last year.

Though they're a notoriously private pair, Z recently opened up about their lives at home in a new interview.