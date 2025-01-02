Tom Holland talks navigating Zendaya romance in public eye and dishes on plans for kids!
London, UK - Tom Holland has shed new light on his romance with Zendaya, revealing why he avoids high-profile appearances with his girlfriend and opening up about their plans for the future.
Speaking with Men's Health on Thursday as their newest cover star, the 28-year-old actor made some rare comments on his relationship with Zendaya.
Though they went public with their romance in 2021, the couple has notably avoided joint red carpet appearances – with the exception of premieres of the Spider-Man flicks in which they co-star.
Tom has regularly attended Zendaya's recent film premieres – including Dune: Part Two and Challengers – but he opted to avoid the cameras and make a back entrance.
As for why, he told the outlet, "It's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us."
Despite their high-profile careers, both Tom and Zendaya have tried to keep their personal lives under the radar to maintain a sense of normalcy.
This was made even more apparent by the Uncharted star's comments on his dreams for the future, which just so happen to match his girlfriend's thoughts as well!
Are Zendaya and Tom Holland ready to have kids?
"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," Tom told Men's Health. "Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."
While Zendaya hasn't committed to swearing off movies when she starts a family, she also hopes to withdraw a bit from the public eye when that time comes.
Last April, the Euphoria star described her dream future as being about to "make things and pop out [of Hollywod] when I need to pop out, and then have a safe and protected life with my family".
She added that she doesn't want to worry that "if I'm not delivering something all the time, or not giving all the time, that everything's going to go away."
While kids may be a ways away, insiders have dished that Tom and Zendaya have been toying with plans for a wedding, with one tipster saying in September, "Nobody in their friend group thinks they won't be a married couple by this time next year."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP