Tom Holland talks navigating Zendaya romance in public eye and dishes on plans for kids!

London, UK - Tom Holland has shed new light on his romance with Zendaya , revealing why he avoids high-profile appearances with his girlfriend and opening up about their plans for the future.

Tom Holland (r.) made some rare comments about his relationship with Zendaya in a new cover story for Men's Health. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking with Men's Health on Thursday as their newest cover star, the 28-year-old actor made some rare comments on his relationship with Zendaya.

Though they went public with their romance in 2021, the couple has notably avoided joint red carpet appearances – with the exception of premieres of the Spider-Man flicks in which they co-star.

Tom has regularly attended Zendaya's recent film premieres – including Dune: Part Two and Challengers – but he opted to avoid the cameras and make a back entrance.

As for why, he told the outlet, "It's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us."

Despite their high-profile careers, both Tom and Zendaya have tried to keep their personal lives under the radar to maintain a sense of normalcy.

This was made even more apparent by the Uncharted star's comments on his dreams for the future, which just so happen to match his girlfriend's thoughts as well!