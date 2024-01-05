How to watch the 81st annual Golden Globes ceremony
Los Angeles, California - The 81st annual Golden Globes ceremony is coming this Sunday, and here's how viewers can stream the anticipated entertainment event!
The 2024 award season has officially begun, with the Golden Globes kicking things off.
Last year's ceremony was a quieter event which was followed by the dissolution of the controversial Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the televised event being acquired by Dick Clark Productions.
Now, the Golden Globes are back and newly revamped, with comedian Jo Koy at the helm and plenty of stars expected to hit the red carpet.
But before fans start guessing who will walk home with the gold, here's how to watch this year's Golden Globes ceremony!
How to stream the 2024 Golden Globes
The yearly award show that will bring out Hollywood's biggest and brightest is set to take place on Sunday, January 7, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
As for where viewers can watch the three-hour event, fans have a few options!
The Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+, and it will also be available on the CBS app starting at 8 PM EST/ 5 PM PST.This year's list of nominees also has the world hyped, with the biggest blockbusters of the summer, Oppenheimer and Barbie, in the lead with the most nods.
Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Bella Ramsey, and Jeremy Allen White are also in the running for big wins, while the presenters will include A-listers such as Oprah Winfrey, Ben Affleck, and Michelle Yeoh.
Pop that champagne! The 2024 Golden Globes are coming this Sunday, January 7 at 8 PM EST.
Cover photo: Collage: FREDERIC J. BROWN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP