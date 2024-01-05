How to watch the 81st annual Golden Globes ceremony

Los Angeles, California - The 81st annual Golden Globes ceremony is coming this Sunday, and here's how viewers can stream the anticipated entertainment event!

The 2024 award season has officially begun, with the Golden Globes kicking things off.

Last year's ceremony was a quieter event which was followed by the dissolution of the controversial Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the televised event being acquired by Dick Clark Productions.

Now, the Golden Globes are back and newly revamped, with comedian Jo Koy at the helm and plenty of stars expected to hit the red carpet.

But before fans start guessing who will walk home with the gold, here's how to watch this year's Golden Globes ceremony!